‘The Beguiled’ Trailer: Sofia Coppola’s Palme d’Or Contender Is A Dark and Sexy Southern Revenge Tale

Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell lead Coppola's female-driven reimagining of the 1966 novel by Thomas P. Cullinan.

Watch out, Cannes. Sofia Coppola is coming for you.

On the heels of “The Beguiled’s” entry into the official competition at Cannes 2017, Focus Features has released the new trailer for the Southern Gothic revenge movie. Let’s just say it’s a dark and twisted ride that suggests Coppola might just have the indie hit of the summer on her hands. Having Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell front and center doesn’t hurt either.

“The Beguiled” is based on the 1966 Thomas Cullinan novel, which was previously adapted into a 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood. Coppola’s version will be told from the perspective of the story’s female characters. Nicole Kidman plays the headmistress of a secluded school for girls in 1864 Virginia. Their lifestyle is disrupted by the discovery of a wounded Union Army solider (Farrell), whose arrival seduces both the students (including Fanning) and the teachers (including Dunst) and causes jealousy and betrayal.

Focus Features will release “The Beguiled” in select theaters June 23, with additional cities to follow a week later. The movie will compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Watch the trailer below.

