‘The Boondocks Saints’ Prequel That’s Happening for Some Reason Is Seeking Donations — Watch

“The Boondocks Saints” franchise is still alive and coming to your TV.

Troy Duffy’s 1999 film starred Sean Patrick Flannery and Norman Reedus as Irish American twin brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus, who took it upon themselves to take on the evil Russian mobsters in Boston. Despite critical panning and only getting an initial release in five theaters for one week due to the Columbine High School massacre, the film gained a cult following from its international release and DVD sales. In 2009, Duffy released a sequel, “The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day.”

While details about the plot are under wraps for “The Boondocks Saints: Origins” TV series, Don Carmody Television (DCTV) launched its fan-focused pre-order campaign that is seeking donations at BoondocksBack.com. While fans can donate any amount, the campaign has also created merchandise incentives in three increasing tiers. All three tiers will receive a box of “The Boondocks Saints: Origins” TV series merchandise, with subsequent deliveries made over the course of 10 months. The box is pretty pricey at $597.77 for the first 5,000 boxes, after which it’s $797.77. The higher donation tiers include access to the launch party in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day 2018, with or without travel and accommodations.

Watch the video of David Della Rocco, aka The Funny Man, below detailing the campaign:

“‘The Boondock Saints’ has become an irreverent cult brand that has resonated with loyal fans across the globe for almost 20 years., said Don Carmody, Executive Producer and Chairman of DCTV in a statement. “We’re beyond excited to reward our fans with an unprecedented opportunity to go behind the curtain throughout the entire creative development and production processes via a myriad of exclusive material, outreach and sneak peek.”

“A television series is the perfect medium for story telling inside the world of our beloved blue collar super heroes. The brothers have always been defenders of the people, justice, fairness and the city of Boston,” said Creator and Executive Producer Troy Duffy. “In this sensitive time of human rights unrest, government scandal and civil corruption, there couldn’t be a better moment to re-launch the brothers’ iconic brand of justice in the Cradle of Democracy.”

