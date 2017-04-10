‘The Comedy Jam’ Teaser: Mark Duplass Performs ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’ in New Comedy Central Series — Watch

The new episode of the comedy and music series airs this Wednesday.

In the next episode of Comedy Central’s “The Comedy Jam,” Mark Duplass teams up with REO Speedwagon’s lead vocalist Kevin Cronin to perform the band’s 1984 hit “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” The new comedy and music series, created by Josh Adam Meyers and directed by Joel Gallen, premiered March 22.

The eight-episode weekly series is based on the special that aired back in August 2016 and the live shows in Los Angeles. Each episode features a different set of stand-up comedians performing in front of a live audience. They share a personal experience, which they relate to a hit song. After telling their story, the comedians sing the song backed by The Comedy Jam Band.

“We have been working under the false impression that what comedians want most is to have television and digital platforms to further their comedy careers. It turns out they really just want to be rock stars,” Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said last year, via Deadline.

This week’s episode also features Big Jay Oakerson and Lukas Rossi performing “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol and Jim Breuer and Rob Halford performing “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” by Judas Priest. Some of the comedians that have performed so far include Chris Hardwick, who performed Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive,” alongside Richie Sambora, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who sang “Chandelier” by Sia.

“The Comedy Jam” was filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. The show is produced by Ugly Brother Studios and Tenth Planet and is executive produced by Meyers, Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy and Gallen.

The new episode of “The Comedy Jam” will air on Wednesday, April 12 at 10pm/9c on Comedy Central. Watch the teaser below.

