‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent Jordan Klepper Takes Comedy Central’s 11:30 Time Slot

Trevor Noah will serve as an executive producer on the show, which will air following "The Daily Show" in the fall.

Comedy Central has finally announced a new companion series for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and they haven’t gone far to find a host. Jordan Klepper, who’s been with the show since 2014, will move to his own new late night talk show this fall.

“Jordan’s talent has become so increasingly obvious it would take a real fool to not offer him this opportunity,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman, who announced the show (which doesn’t yet have a title) on Tuesday morning.

Klepper’s hiring is reminiscent of how Stephen Colbert’s “The Colbert Report” spun off of “The Daily Show.” Klepper gained notice over the past year for “Daily Show” segments such as “Good Guy with a Gun,” and “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse,” where he interviewed Donald Trump supporters who seemed to not care about his inherent hypocrisy.

The new show will air Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., following “The Daily Show,” bumping “@midnight with Chris Hardwick” back to its original 12 a.m. time slot. Klepper’s show fills the void left by “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” which was canceled in August after 19 months.

“The choice to entrust me with the 11:30 p.m. timeslot is both incredibly humbling and deeply disturbing,” said Klepper in the press release announcing the show. “Without a doubt, it has utterly destroyed my confidence in Comedy Central’s decision making acumen. Dear God, now I have to work with these fools.”

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will executive produce the new series along with Klepper and Stuart Miller (“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”). There aren’t many details yet, but Comedy Central described the series as looking “to embrace and define the chaos of our country by channeling Klepper’s steadfast attitude that institutions are to be trusted less than the lies of the mainstream media. He’ll surround himself with a hand-picked team of contributors contractually obligated to reinforce his singularly correct world view.”

Comedy Central has been busy this week in late night: The cable network announced on Monday that the weekly talk show “The President Show,” starring Anthony Atamanuik as host Donald Trump, would air Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. starting April 27.

For another taste of Klepper, here’s his “Good Guy with a Gun” segment:

