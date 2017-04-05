‘The Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah on Attracting Viewers Without Outrage — IndieWire’s Turn It On Podcast

Hear "The Daily Show" host discuss how the Trump Administration changed everything – giving the Comedy Central series (and its staff) a renewed purpose and vigor.

Trevor Noah’s hosting strategy doesn’t come from a place of anger, and it appears to be working: “The Daily Show” is on the rise, and Noah’s sharp take on the Trump administration has a lot to do with that.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Isn’t Angry with Donald Trump, and That’s Why Millennials Are Flocking to ‘The Daily Show’

Noah is doing particularly well with young viewers, which was always Comedy Central’s plan. Turn It On sat down with Noah at his midtown Manhattan studios after a recent Daily Show taping. We began by discussing the show’s recent positive ratings uptick.

