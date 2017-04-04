The Netflix Marvel series follows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist as they team up to fight crime in New York City.

“The Defenders” has finally gotten a release date! A new teaser reveals that the next series in Netflix’s Marvel collection will premiere on August 18. The series follows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist as they team up to fight crime in New York City.

The teaser was released on Tuesday via the series’ official Twitter. “It’s going down 8/18. #DEFEND”, reads the tweet that accompanies the clip, in which Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock from “Daredevil”), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand from “Iron Fist”) appear inside an elevator. Check out the teaser below.

“The Defenders” cast also includes Sigourney Weaver. She plays the series’ villain, Alexandra, who is an “utter badass,” showrunner Marco Ramirez told EW. “Her character is a very powerful force in New York City. She’s everything Sigourney is: sophisticated, intellectual, dangerous…I’m sorry. I can only say a bunch of adjectives right now.”

