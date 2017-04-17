‘The Detour’: There’s No Time for Bathroom Breaks in Hilarious Clip — Watch

Natalie Zea does what must be done...in a cup.

The following clip from the upcoming episode of “The Detour,” titled “The Trip,” tackles a very serious situation that many people have found themselves in whilst on a road trip — having to take a piss in a cup (it happens, don’t judge). The all-too-real dilemma is exhibited in hilarious fashion by Robin (Natalie Zea) who is determined to show just how far she’s willing to go for her children. This apparently includes peeing in a coffee cup while driving — much to the chagrin of her poor, disapproving husband Nate (Jason Jones).

“The Detour,” currently in its second season, follows Nate and Robin Parker and their two kids Delilah (Ashley Gerasimovich) and Jared (Liam Carroll) as they journey from Syracuse, New York to Florida on an insane family trip, filled with run-ins with the law, medical mishaps and the aforementioned cup-peeing — while flashbacks reveal Nate’s ulterior motives for the drive to Florida. Season 2 began with a time-jump and found the family settling in New York City, where Robin tries tries to hide details of her past from her family.

The original TBS comedy was created by Jones and his real-life wife (and fellow “Daily Show” alum) Samantha Bee, based on experiences from their own family trips.

“The Detour” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TBS. Check out the hilariously gross clip below.

