‘The Divine Order’ Clip: Swiss Women Fight for Their Rights in Incredibly Timely Tribeca Drama — Watch

The film is a socially relevant salute to feminism.

The fight for women’s equality spans a much wider breadth than pink pussy hats and asking celebrities if they consider themselves feminists, but you may not yet be versed in the history of Switzerland’s own feminist movement. Petra Volpe’s new film, “The Divine Order,” seeks to change that.

The film, which takes place in 1971 on the Swiss countryside, tells a story that may hit a bit close to home for many women. Nora, a housewife and mother of two, lives in a village where news of civil rights protests, the sexual revolution, and the counter-culture movements are barely a topic of discussion. But when Nora, a previously quiet and well-liked person, begins to publicly fight for Swiss women’s right to vote, her quaint community is permanently affected.

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 21. Check out our exclusive clip below.

