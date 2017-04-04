‘The Dreamed Path’ Teaser Trailers: Angela Schanelec’s Festival Favorite Gets a Beguiling First Look — Watch

The film will screen at Locarno in Los Angeles later this month.

Despite being one of the most acclaimed films currently making the festival rounds, “The Dreamed Path” has yet to secure stateside distribution. Angela Schanelec’s film has screened at Locarno, Rotterdam, Toronto and New Directors/New Films; it’ll next make its way to Locarno in Los Angeles. Watch a trio of teasers below.

READ MORE: Locarno in Los Angeles: New Festival Will Bring 10 Films from the Vaunted Swiss Fest to L.A. This Spring (Exclusive)

Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of ND/NF: ‘The Dreamed Path’ traces a precise picture of a world in which chance, emotion, and dreams determine the trajectory of our lives. In 1984 in Greece, a young German couple, Kenneth and Theres, find their romantic relationship tested after his mother suffers an accident. Thirty years later in Berlin, middle-aged actress Ariane splits with her husband David, an anthropologist. Soon, these two couples’ paths cross in unexpected ways, short-circuiting narrative conventions of cause and effect as well as common conceptions of the self.

“Angela Schanelec, part of the loose collective of innovative German filmmakers that came to be known as the Berlin School, puts her signature formal control to enigmatic and subtly emotional ends in a film of mesmerizing shots and indelible gestures.”

READ MORE: ‘Miss Bala’: Catherine Hardwicke Set to Helm English-Language Remake of Beauty Pageant-Set Thriller

Schanelec directed one segment of the anthology film “Bridges of Sarajevo” in 2014; her most recent solo effort behind the camera is 2010’s “Orly.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.