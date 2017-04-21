‘The Endless’: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Return to the Cult They Escaped in Tribeca Thriller — Watch

Benson and Moorhead star as two brothers who find that the cult they fled years ago might not be as off-base as they thought.

You might remember Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead from their 2014 horror film “Spring,” and if you don’t, you’ll probably want to learn their names ASAP. Their new film, “The Endless,” premieres at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, and it looks like one heck of an offering from the dynamic duo.

As well as directing the film, Benson and Moorhead also star in the feature as two brothers who return to the cult they fled a decade ago, only to find that there might be some truth to the group’s otherworldly beliefs.

READ MORE: Tribeca 2017: 14 Must-See Films From This Year’s Festival

In our exclusive promo for the film, the director-actor team reveals their secret to multi-tasking: cloning themselves. It doesn’t go as well as you might think.

“The Endless” will make its world premiere at Tribeca on April 21. Check out our clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.