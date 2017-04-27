‘The Exception’ Exclusive Clip: Christopher Plummer and Jai Courtney Debate the Horrors of War — Watch

A24's latest offering premieres on DirecTV today.

Ahead of its theatrical release in June, A24’s “The Exception” premieres on DirecTV today. Christopher Plummer, Jai Courtney and Lily James star in the film, a World War II thriller directed by David Leveaux. Watch a clip shared exclusively with IndieWire below.

Here’s the synopsis: “A riveting World War II thriller that is filled with espionage and romance in equal measure, ‘The Exception’ follows German soldier Stefan Brandt (Courtney) as he goes on a mission to investigate exiled German Monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II (Plummer). The Kaiser lives in a secluded mansion in The Netherlands, and as Germany is taking over Holland, the country’s authorities are concerned that Dutch spies may be watching the Kaiser. As Brandt begins to infiltrate the Kaiser’s life in search of clues, he finds himself drawn into an unexpected and passionate romance with Mieke (Lily James), one of the Kaiser’s maids whom Brandt soon discovers is secretly Jewish.”

The film marks the silver-screen debut of Leveaux, a theater director who’s been nominated for five Tony Awards. A24 will release “The Exception” in theaters on June 2.

