‘The Godfather’ Reunion Live-Stream: Watch Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More Close Tribeca

The Tribeca Film Festival is closing with an event sure to please anyone who believes in America: back-to-back screenings of “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II” followed by a discussion featuring Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and other members of the two films’ cast. If you aren’t in New York, fret not: Tribeca will be streaming the event on Facebook Live Facebook starting at 8:10 p.m. EST. Watch this space for a link as soon as the discussion begins.

Also participating in the reunion are James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire; Taylor Hackford (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” “The Devil’s Advocate”) will moderate. (And if you need more Sonny Corleone in your life, there’s also next month’s Caan Film Festival at the Museum of the Moving Image.) The event, which marks 45 years since “ takes place at Radio City Music Hall.

Tribeca began on April 19 and officially concludes tomorrow.

