‘The Graduate’ 4K Restoration Coming to Theaters for 50th Anniversary

Dustin Hoffman's breakout film will play in over 700 theaters nationwide on April 23 and 26.

It’s been half a century since legendary filmmaker Mike Nichols’ groundbreaking “The Graduate,” and to celebrate the 50-year anniversary, Rialto Pictures and Studiocanal are bringing a 4K restoration of the film back to theaters.

The breakout movie for Dustin Hoffman, whose college track star Benjamin Braddock finds himself seduced by his older, married family friend Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), “The Graduate” was the biggest box office surprise hit of the 1960s, nominated for seven Oscars. Nichols won the Academy Award for directing, in just his second feature film.

The restoration will have its world premiere on April 8 at the TCL Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, part of this year’s TCM Classic Film Festival, and will also includes exclusive commentary from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, who will share his insights into the classic film. The movie will also play in over 700 theaters nationwide on April 23 and 26.

The new restoration will also screen at this year’s Il Cinema Ritrovato festival in Bologna and will be released theatrically and as a special edition Home Entertainment release in all Studiocanal territories (France, Germany, U.K., Australia and New Zealand) throughout the summer.

To watch the trailer for the 4K restoration, check out the video below.

