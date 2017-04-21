‘The Graduate’ 4K Restoration Clips: Mike Nichols’ Classic Coming-of-Age Film Returns to the Big Screen 50 Years Later

Nichols' 1967 comedy-drama, starring Dustin Hoffman, will screen in over 700 theaters nationwide.

It’s been 50 years since Mike Nichols made the classic coming-of-age film “The Graduate.” Nichols’ second directorial effort was the biggest box office surprise hit of the 1960s, and earned seven Academy Award nominations. The film also made Dustin Hoffman a star. Now, Rialto Pictures and Studiocanal will release a a brand new 4K restoration of the 1967 comedy-drama, which starred Hoffman opposite Anne Bancroft. Watch three clips from the digitally restored version of the film below.

Following its world premiere at the TCL Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on April 8, as part of this year’s TCM Classic Film Festival, the 50 anniversary restoration will now play in over 700 movie theaters nationwide on April 23 and 26, as part of TCM and Fathom Events’ monthly “TCM Big Screen Classics” series (find locations here). It will also screen at this year’s Il Cinema Ritrovato festival in Bologna, taking place from June 24 to July 2. The film will also see a theatrical released and a special edition Home Entertainment release in all Studiocanal territories (France, Germany, U.K., Australia and New Zealand) throughout the summer.

“The Graduate” follows Benjamin Braddock (Hoffman), a recent college grad who is seduced by Mrs. Robinson (Bancroft), a married woman who is a friend of his parents. Benjamin finds himself torn between two women when he falls in love with Mrs. Robinson’s daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross).

“You’re Trying to Seduce Me”

“The Sound of Silence”

“Benjamin & Mrs. Robinson”

