‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at Tribeca 2017: Watch the Panel Discussion Live

Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, and Samira Wiley are just a few of the folks in attendance at the panel going live at 7 p.m. EST.

The much anticipated adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s classic novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” is making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival with a panel discussing the timely world premiere. Featured in one of the series of Tribeca Talks happening at the Festival, the panel for “The Handmaid’s Tale” will hold a conversation with its executive producers and the majority of its main cast.

Atwood’s book was published in 1985, quickly cementing itself and its author as required feminist reading of the 20th century. The story follows Offred, a woman designated to the lower caste of the Handmaid in a dystopian world called Gilead. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a story about confronting the patriarchy in a world that doesn’t feel so distant from our own.

READ MORE: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Inspires Abortion Rights Protestors to Wear Red Robes in Texas

Elisabeth Moss stars as Offred, in her first major TV role since her Emmy-nominated performance on “Mad Men.” She and the rest of the acclaimed cast will be reflecting on the book that became a feminist standard, and how something written over 30 years ago still holds so much weight nowadays.

The conversation will be held with cast members Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle and Max Minghella. Executive Producers Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Reed Morano will also be joining.

The live-stream goes live at 7 p.m. EST. Check out the conversation below, once it goes live.

