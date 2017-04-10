‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Is Coming to Netflix From ‘Hush’s’ Mike Flanagan

The classic Shirley Jackson classic horror novel will get the TV treatment this time.

Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel “The Haunting of Hill House” is getting another adaptation, but this time for television.

Netflix is developing a modernized series based on “The Haunting of Hill House,” Variety reports. Writer-director Mike Flanagan will be ushering in the ghost story for a new generation through 10 episodes.

READ MORE: ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and a Sense of Belonging

In the original novel, occult and supernatural investigator Dr. John Montague invites a trio of people for the summer to Hill House, an old mansion built by a long-deceased Hugh Crain. Among the group are his assistant Theodora, the shy Eleanor, and future heir to Hill House, Luke. While Dr. Montage hopes to find scientific evidence of the supernatural, this quickly becomes a case of “be careful what you wish for. “ Not only do they begin to experience strange events, including inexplicable noises, strange writings on the walls and ghosts roaming the hallways, but one of their party is feeling the effects more strongly than the others.

“The Haunting of Hill House” has been adapted twice for film under the title “The Haunting.” The 1963 version starred Julie Harris and Russ Tamblyn, while Jan de Bont’s 1999 version starred Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson, Lili Taylor, Bruce Dern and Virginia Madsen.

Flanagan has worked on a number of horror properties, including “Hush,” “Oculus” and “Ouija: Origin of Evil.” He’ll also executive produce along with Trevor Macy, Justin Falvey, and Daryl Frank. Amblin TV and Paramount TV will produce the series.

Netflix’s presence in the horror genre has been well established by now. Not only did the bonkers “Hemlock Grove” from Eli Roth run for three seasons, but the streaming platform also is home to the frightening anthology series “Black Mirror,” which speculates on how technology could affect our lives, and last year’s ‘80s homage “Stranger Things.”

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.