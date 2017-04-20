‘The Keeper’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Cold Case Docuseries Unravels A Decades-Long Conspiracy — Watch

The seven-part documentary series premieres May 19.

“Who killed Sister Cathy?” Audiences of Netflix’s upcoming cold-case documentary “The Keepers” will be asking themselves that question soon, but as the brand new trailer to the seven-part series reveals, “The story is not the nun’s killing. The story is the cover-up.”

Netflix has released the brand new trailer for its original documentary series, which focuses on the mystery surrounding the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik in 1969. As the trailer reveals, the initial disappearance and subsequent murder of the beloved Baltimore nun was just the beginning.

“There’s an on-the-record public story of what happened to Sister Cathy, and then there’s the world beneath,” remarks one interviewee.

The seven-part documentary will explore the cold case through interviews with friends, family, government officials, journalists, and Baltimore residents as they seek to uncover the truth behind Sister Cathy’s murder.

The case has been of considerable interest over the years after a former student of Sister Cathy’s revealed her story of clergy, abuse and a chilling encounter in which she was taken to the burial site of Sister Cathy and told “See what happens when you say bad things about people.”

“The Keepers” is directed by Ryan White (“Serena,” “The Case Against 8). The seven-part documentary series will be available to stream on Netflix May 19 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

