‘The Last Jedi’ at Star Wars Celebration: Watch the Full Panel for Episode 8 Live

Not in Orlando for this year’s Star Wars Celebration? Not to worry (worry you must not?), as the full panel for this morning’s heavily anticipated “The Last Jedi” panel will be streaming live for your viewing pleasure. The panel kicks off at 11 AM ET, and is slated to run until 12:30 PM ET.

As is typical with most Celebration offerings, full details of the panel have been kept tightly under wraps — though we do know that director Rian Johnson (who was also in the audience during Thursday’s 40 Years of “Star Wars” panel) and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will be joined by surprise guests during a 90-minute panel we can only hope offers up plenty of footage from the next chapter in the space saga.

One thing we’d be shocked not to see? A first trailer for “The Last Jedi,” which promises to continue and expand the adventures of “The Force Awakens.” Expectations are also high for appearances by plenty of cast members, and perhaps even a look ahead to the upcoming standalone Han Solo anthology.

Check out the panel below.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released on December 15. “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which was also written by Johnson and will be helmed by “Safety Not Guaranteed” and “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow, is scheduled to hit theaters in 2019.

This year’s Star Wars Celebration run April 13 – 17 in Orlando, Florida.

