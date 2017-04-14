‘The Last Jedi’ Trailer: Fans at Star Wars Celebration React Positively to First Look at Episode 8

The first look at Rian Johnson's December feature had fans excited, but each found something different to obsess over.

“I’m pretty much speechless,” Sarah Sutter from Minnesota told IndieWire as she was filing out of the much-antitcipated “The Last Jedi” panel at this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

The first panel of the day featured “Jedi” director Rian Johnson and much of his Episode 8 cast (including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and newbie Kelly Rose Tran) in conversation, capped off with the world premiere of the first teaser trailer for the next film in the Lucasfilm space saga.

Sutter wasn’t alone in her thoughts, as fans reacted so positively to their first look that Johnson queued it up again to play to the packed house.

“I think it’s amazing and set up everything I would hope to see as a fan,” Tricia Barr of West Palm Beach, Florida said. “To see more of Rey and definitely Luke’s journey.”

Barr also added that she was surprised to hear the trailer’s final line, spoken from Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, which hints at the greater meaning of the film’s title. That line — “I only know one truth: It’s time for the Jedi to end” — blew her away.

Many fans waited outside overnight to guarantee a seat in the panel, and found that the trailer more than made up for any discomfort.

“We were just waiting all night long, 16 hours, [and] four hours ago, we were beaten down and disgruntled, and now it’s completely worth it, ” Wes Reynolds from Houston, Texas said. “All of that was worth it.”

He added, “I love that it’s now a thing that every trailer is going to start with the shock, big noise, like the first one. I love that they did that.

His friend Nick, an Orlando native, said, “My favorite shot in the trailer was the wide shot of her [Ridley] wielding the lightsaber on the cliff. That was just incredible.”

Their other friend, Joey Calcavecchia from Derry, New Hampshire, noticed something else impressive.

“I like the shot we’re she’s dusting off the paper, and you see the Jedi emblem,” he said. “It shows you that they’re going to dig further into something and learn more about the Jedi.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released on December 15. “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which was also written by Johnson and will be helmed by “Safety Not Guaranteed” and “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow, is scheduled to hit theaters in 2019.

This year’s Star Wars Celebration run April 13 – 17 in Orlando, Florida.

