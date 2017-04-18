‘The Leftovers’ Playlist: Listen to the Righteous Songs From the Final Season of HBO’s Epic

The end of the world never sounded so good.

Now that the final season of “The Leftovers” has begun, we best enjoy every moment we have left. What better way to exercise mindfulness than to soak in all the beautiful music from the series?

Listen to the Spotify playlist below for all the songs from Season 3 of HBO’s psychological religious thriller-drama-comedy masterpiece. HBO will be updating the playlist after each new episode, so be sure to subscribe or bookmark this page.

When the end of the world is nigh, it’s okay to be a bit confused, but at least we can look to the Book of Kevin — and this soundtrack — for guidance. “Let the Mystery Be” may have been the watchword for last season, but now it’s time to open ourselves to the final judgment and accept what’s coming.

On this season of “The Leftovers,” it’s been seven years after the Departure of 2 percent of the world’s population and three years since the Garvey family had made a new life for themselves in Jarden, Texas. Kevin (Justin Theroux) is back to being a police officer, this time on horseback, and his son Tom (Chris Zylka) has joined him the force. Nora (Carrie Coon) is also acting as a liaison with the police force for Departure-related issues, and even ex-wife Laurie (Amy Brenneman) has found her calling in Jarden. Life is good, but below the surface is an expectation, a dread of what many fear is coming: the end of the world.

The first track is “I Wish We’d All Been Ready,” a combination of song and voiceover that presents its version of the Matthew 24:40 Bible verse. “Two men will be working together in the field, and one will be taken, the other left,” says a female voice. “Two women will be going about their household tasks; one will be taken, the other left. So be prepared because you don’t know what day your Lord is coming.” The song played over the season’s intro scene in which we see a religious community prepare for celestial event that never happens. Despite the prediction never coming to pass, one woman remains a devout believer.

The playlist is a combo of vaguely religious, soulful, romantic, and wickedly ironic songs that will make you laugh-cry-sigh and hopefully remind you to live for today. Enjoy.

“The Leftovers” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

