Plus, Justin Theroux breaks down the defining moments of Kevin Garvey in an exclusive video interview.

Clamor for details about the mysterious final season of “The Leftovers” has peaked: “Why are they going to Australia?” “What happened to Nora’s arm?” “How does it end?”

But among these big narrative queries are formal curiosities, as well: “What characters get their own standalone episodes in Season 3?” “What music will make up another sure-to-be killer soundtrack?” And, perhaps chief among them, “Will there be a new opening credits sequence in Season 3?”

Season 1 featured a weighty score paired with Renaissance-inspired paintings depicting a literal departure, with people being sucked up toward a bright white light. Some fans loved the aptly religious imagery and intense music, while others felt it bogged down an already heavy drama series. So Season 2 saw a major change: Max Richter’s score was swapped out for the Iris Dement song, “Let the Mystery Be,” played out over images families and friends… minus one or two people, meant to represent those who departed on October 14.

So what’s in store for Season 3? IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers sat down with co-creator Damon Lindelof and star Justin Theroux to discuss just that in a recent interview, and Lindelof admitted he’d felt a bit of pressure to produce something “different” for the final season. Watch the video above for more.

Theroux, meanwhile, spoke to another topic pertinent to the culture at large: Kevin Garvey’s relevance. The former Mapleton, NY police chief has gone through quite a journey over two seasons. Is he a prophet? The second coming? Or just a man particularly adept at surviving?

Theroux and Lindelof each offered up their most pertinent memories of Kevin (whose struggles with remembering are well-documented), and their answers are aptly grandiose and simple; encompassing an incredibly relatable man thrown into truly incredible scenarios.

Watch the video below for the duo’s picks for the moments that define the indefinable Kevin Garvey.

For those looking to catch up on “The Leftovers,” HBO2 will be airing a Season 2 marathon on Saturday, April 15, starting at 10 a.m. Both Season 1 and Season 2 are available on HBO NOW. Season 3 premieres April 16 at 9 p.m.

