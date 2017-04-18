‘The Little Hours’ Red Band Trailer: Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie Are Nuns Gone Wild in Jeff Baena’s Sundance Comedy — Watch

Baena's irreverent and hilarious adaptation of Giovanni Boccaccio's “The Decameron” opens in theaters June 30.

“The Little Hours” had its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Otter Media’s Gunpowder & Sky. Now, Jeff Baena’s irreverent and hilarious adaptation of Giovanni Boccaccio’s medieval book “The Decameron” is ready for its theatrical debut this summer, and a red band trailer has just dropped.

Written and directed by Baena, “The Little Hours” follows a group of nuns (played by Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Kate Micucci), who lead a non-eventful life in a monastery lead by Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly). When a virile young man named Massetto (Dave Franco) is brought in by Father Tommasso as the new hired hand, the nuns engage in sexual deviance, substance abuse and wicked revelry.

Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Nick Offerman, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Lauren Weedman, Paul Weitz, and Paul Reiser complete the ensemble. Elizabeth Destro and Plaza served as producers on the film.

Gunpowder & Sky will release “The Little Hours” in theaters June 30. Check out the red-band trailer below.

