‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ Star Armie Hammer Hints That Sequel Could Be On Its Way

According to the actor, Lionel Wigram, the co-screenwriter of Guy Ritchie's action-comedy, is penning a follow-up.

A sequel to Guy Ritchie’s 2015 action-comedy “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” starring Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander, might be in the works. In an interview with /Film, Hammer broke the news that Lionel Wigram, who co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Ritchie, is working on a follow-up to the story.

“I called Lionel Wigram, the producer of the movie, and he and Guy produced it and wrote it all together. I was like, ‘Dude, what’s the deal? I get asked about this shit all the time. Can you just write a sequel?’ He was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, fuck it, I’ll do it. Sure, I’ll write a sequel.’ I was like, ‘If you write one, I’m sure we can get one made,’ so who knows?” Hammer said. “Today is the first day I’ve actually told anyone that story. I only told one other person who asked. Apparently, the sequel is being written right now. No pressure, Lionel!”

Set in the early 1960s, during the Cold War, “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” follows CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Cavill) and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin (Hammer), who have to work together in a joint mission to bring down a criminal organization making a nuclear bomb. Ritchie’s film grossed short of $110 million worldwide against a $75 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

