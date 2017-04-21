‘The Memory of Justice’ Clip: Marcel Ophüls’ Restored Wartime Documentary Epic Goes Inside Tragedy of War — Watch

From World War II to Vietnam, Marcel Ophüls presents rare footage and interviews regarding the atrocities of war.

Forty years after its initial release, a newly restored version of Marcel Ophüls’ seminal wartime documentary “The Memory of Justice” is set screen on HBO 2 on Monday, April 24, Holocaust Remembrance Day. The documentary was restored by The Academy Film Archive and Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation.

In the film, Ophüls he explores the devastation and the destruction of war, specifically World War II and the Vietnam War. The film is a 4.5 hour epic that truly exposes the impact war has on the collective and on the individual.

Ophüls was inspired by “Nuremberg and Vietnam: An American Tragedy,” written by Telford Taylor during the Vietnam War and reflecting on issues raised during his work as Chief Counsel for the Prosecution at the Nuremberg Trials.

The film consists of rare archival footage that offers insight from both “the architects and the victims of evil.”

“The Memory of Justice” questions the moral choices made by civilians, governments, and nations. Additionally, Ophüls interviewed experts regarding these specific periods of history along with those who were involved with certain prosecutions.

In our exclusive clip below, watch an expert psychologist discuss the beginning of the Nuremberg Trials of the Nazi war criminals.

