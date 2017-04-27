‘The Midnight Service: Home Invasion’ Clip: Tribeca Short Form Series Recounts Thrilling Stories — Watch

A young woman spends the weekend in the Everglades when an unexpected guest shows up.

The New Online Work (N.O.W.) section of the Tribeca Film Festival celebrates a selection of 10 independent filmmakers and their new online creative content. This year’s festival played home to the premiere of the short form series “The Midnight Service,” which debuted last week.

The creators of the series, Dean Colin Marcial and Brett Potter, utilize documentary visual language to reinforce the authenticity of the stories. Each episode varies from “real-life anomalies, notorious criminals, occult pop culture, and first-hand accounts of macabre.”

Marcial and Potter are no strangers to the realm of the indie filmmaking. Marcial was named a 2015 Made in NY Fellow by the New York City Mayor’s Office and is a recipient of the 2017 Tribeca All Access Grant. Potter co-founded production services company Meadow Street Films and is also chairman of the board at Borscht, a film and arts non-profit. Potter was a 2014 fellow at the Sundance Creative Producing Institute.

Below, check out an exclusive clip from the episode “Home Invasion.”

