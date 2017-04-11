‘The Mist’ Trailer: Stephen King’s Short Story Comes to Spike TV — Watch

Is 2017 the Year of Stephen King?

Even more than most years, 2017 seems to be the Year of Stephen King. Following the record-breaking “It” trailer, Spike has released one of its own: “The Mist,” which was previously adapted for the silver screen by Frank Darabont, is coming to the network as a TV series this summer. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s ‘The Mist’ centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.”

Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro and Luke Cosgrove star in “The Mist.” The show premieres on Spike on June 22.

