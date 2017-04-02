‘The Mummy’ Trailer: Sofia Boutella’s Monster Comes Alive in New Look at Tom Cruise–Starring Reboot — Watch

The film is launching the Universal Monsters shared universe.

If you’re part of the Save Brendan movement, you may want to turn back now lest any news of the impending “Mummy” reboot starring Tom Cruise upset you. Universal has released a new trailer for the film, which reimagines the famous movie monster as a woman played by Sofia Boutella of “Star Trek Beyond” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” Watch below.

Alex Kurtzman’s film is part of the Universal Monsters shared universe, which will also include new takes on the Invisible Man (Johnny Depp), Frankenstein’s monster (Javier Bardem) and Dr. Jekyll (Russell Crowe), among others; not part of the continuity, it seems, is 2014’s poorly received “Dracula Untold.” That makes “The Mummy” — which also stars Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and Crowe — the new franchise’s starting point.

Unlike the most recent “Mummy” series, which starred Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, this new iteration is set in the present day. Universal will release “The Mummy” in theaters on June 9.

