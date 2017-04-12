‘The Path’ Cast and Creator on the Season 2 Finale and Plans for Season 3 (Which is Officially Happening!)

Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, and Jessica Goldberg had faith in Season 3, and their faith has been rewarded.

Praise be to Steven Meyer, maybe Eddie Lane, and definitely Hulu, for “The Path” has been renewed for a third season. The streaming service announced early Wednesday that its critically acclaimed drama series would continue for 13 more episodes, answering the prayers of fans everywhere — and the cast.

“We’re willing it to happen,” Michelle Monaghan said, weeks before the Season 3 pick-up was announced. IndieWire spoke with Monaghan, co-star Aaron Paul, and creator Jessica Goldberg at an NBC Universal press event in March, covering everything from speculative Season 3 plans to the surprising Season 2 finale, which also debuted Wednesday.

And what a finale it was: [Editor’s Note: Spoilers ahead for “The Path” Season 2.] After Eddie Lane (Paul) discovered a devout following of “deserters” at his old house, he returned to the Meyerist compound to confront Cal (Hugh Dancy). Word had gotten out, to some degree, that Eddie was the rightful heir to Steven Meyer, not Cal, and after a season spent struggling with his faith, Eddie was finally ready to assume the role.

But rather than a fight breaking out at the gates, Cal welcomed the excommunicated inside and offered forgiveness for their transgressions. Sarah — who only narrowly escaped jail time thanks to Eddie’s interference — is torn between the new world order and the old, where she was aligned with Cal at the top. His power play worked (for now), but Season 3 will see a three-way struggle for control between the co-leaders of the light, Cal and Sarah (Monaghan), and Eddie, the potential new leader.

“We definitely went for the cliffhanger at the end of this season,” Goldberg said. “It was a big shake-up. Eddie finally accepts his mantle. Sarah tried to get him to do what he always wanted to do, which was walk away. It’s very tragic, in that way; choosing the lord over the lady, so to speak.”

“I’m excited [to see] if we will be together since he’s the chosen one,” Monaghan said. “I was just coming into power and kind of liking it!” Turning to Paul, she laughed and said, “You’re stepping on my toes! Now I have to listen to you?!”

“There’s going to be some serious shit in Season 3,” Paul said.

While Eddie and Sarah might be able to find the light, Cal has some tough times ahead — not that his co-stars feel sorry for him.

“I think people will be excited to watch Cal be in the dirt,” Goldberg said, adding he’ll be “the low man on the totem pole” in Season 3.

“Cal looks good in the dirt,” Monaghan said.

“Cal does look good in the dirt,” Paul added.

Goldberg also said that she intends to spend more time with all three actors, together, in the third season. Season 2 saw the trio separated after Eddie’s expulsion from the Meyerist compound, but Season 3 promises more of the three leads mixing it up more often.

“It’s going to be fun to have them all back on campus together,” Goldberg said. “I don’t want to keep everyone apart again. I miss the dynamics.”

For those eager to engage, now’s the time to catch up.

“This season, we’ve seen more and more people [talking about ‘The Path’],” Paul said. “A lot of people can’t stand waiting each week. So they have to let at least two or three pile up, and then they’ll breeze through it.”

“The Path” is now streaming all episodes on Hulu.

