‘The Persian Connection’ Trailer: Neo-Noir Fever Dream Exposes the Underbelly of Los Angeles Organized Crime — Watch

After 20 years of freedom, one man finds his past and present colliding.

After premiering at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, “The Persian Connection” is finally headed to a theater near you. The debut feature of director Daniel Y-Li Grove, the film is a neon-noir film set in the Persian underbelly of L.A.

READ MORE: Film Acquisition Rundown: The Orchard Picks Up ‘Thelma,’ Samuel Goldwyn Films Buys ‘Gook’ and More

“The Persian Connection” follows Behrouz, a former child soldier who, after surviving the Iran-Iraq War, was smuggled away to the streets of Los Angeles to be monitored by the Iranian mobster Cirrus Golshiri. Wanting to escape from the life of organized crime and under the table dealings, Behrouz dreams of becoming the “American Real Estate Man.”

Twenty years later, a high stakes poker game brings Behrouz and Cirrus face to face. Accused of stealing from his boss, events from Behrouz’s past and present begin to collide and he and his girlfriend, Oksana, must track down missing drugs as a way of clearing Behrouz’s name.

READ MORE: Film Acquisition Rundown: Gravitas Buys ‘Folk Hero & Funny Guy,’ Samuel Goldwyn Picks Up ‘Lavender’ and More

The film stars Reza Sixo Safai (“A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night”), Parviz Sayyad (“The Stoning of Soraya M.”) and “Helena Mattsson (FX’s “Fargo”).

Check out our exclusive trailer for the film below, plus its brand-new poster.

Ryan Boring/Samuel Goldwyn Films

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.