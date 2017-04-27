‘The Simpsons’ Sneak Peek: Ivanka Trump Takes Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court Seat — Watch

Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon, Kelly Conway, Jared Kushner and Trump himself also get lampooned.

The Trump administration is the target of “The Simpsons” wit in a clip from the upcoming Sunday episode.

The video, which was posted to “The Simpson’s” Twitter account, shows an update on Trump’s governance over his first 100 days. It kicks off with a look at Sean Spicer, who apparently cannot handle the pressures of being the White House Press Secretary one moment longer and tenders his resignation in a shocking and grim way.

We later see Trump in bed surrounded by books (clearly for show, since he doesn’t like to read) and checking his phone. “A hundred days in office, so many accomplishments: lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased by 700, and finally we can shoot hibernating bears,” he said. “My boys will love that.” We also learn the secret of his baffling hairdo.

The clip also plays out the darkest timeline in which Ivanka Trump takes over the seat from Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Clearly, the Notorious RBG would not take to being sidelined lightly. Take a look:

Sadly, it seems that Marge and “The Simpsons” overall are reaching their breaking points when it comes to the current political climate. With animation’s long-lead time, it’s telling that “The Simpsons” was able to put together something so timely, even if it is just a clip. The show dipped its toe into political waters before when it adjusted its chalkboard gag to address Trump winning the election.

As for the rest of the episode, that appears relatively politics-free. Here’s the synopsis:

After Bart spends time with various grandmas in the neighborhood, he learns the benefits of hanging out with the elderly, but eventually recognizes the dangers of taking advantage of them in the all-new “Looking for Mr. Goodbart” episode.

“The Simpsons” airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

