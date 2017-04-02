‘The Square’: Ruben Östlund’s Elisabeth Moss–Starring ‘Force Majeure’ Follow-Up Goes Inside Wild Art World

The film is expected to premiere at Cannes next month.

Word on the street is that “The Square,” Ruben Östlund’s follow-up to “Force Majeure,” is likely to premiere at Cannes next month. We’ll know for sure when the official announcements start rolling in, but in the meantime we’ll have to content ourselves with a few official stills as well as photos and videos from Plattform Produktion, the production company responsible for bringing the film to light.

Here’s the synopsis: “‘The Square’ is set in a renowned museum where an artist exhibits an installation meant to promote altruism, providing people with a symbolic space where only good things can happen. The movie’s protagonist is the manager of the museum who hires a ruthless PR firm to build some buzz around the installation but things get out of hand when the museum’s PR team goes too far with their publicity plans, sparking a public uproar and exposing the hypocrisy of the media. Moss will play a reporter who is on the beat of the exhibit.”

Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West star in the film, Östlund’s English-language debut. Interested parties should make their way to Plattform’s Instagram, which has many more short videos.

