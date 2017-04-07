‘The Ticket’ Exclusive Clip: Dan Stevens Regains His Sight But is Blinded by Ambition — Watch

Stevens plays a blind man who suddenly gains the ability to see, but may lose much more.

The Dan Stevens takeover of 2017 continues with Ido Fluk’s “The Ticket,” a new film where he plays a blind man who suddenly regains his vision. It doesn’t go as well as you might think.

Stevens plays James, whose contented existence with his wife and son is disrupted when, after inexplicably gaining his sight back, he grows possessed by a drive to make a better life for himself. When his relationships begin to falter under the strain of his ambition, it becomes uncertain whether he will be able to save them, or himself.

In addition to Stevens, Malin Åkerman, Oliver Platt, and Kerry Bishé also star in the morality tale.

“The Ticket” opens in theaters and will be released on VOD today, April 7. Check out our exclusive clip below.

