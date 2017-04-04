‘The Transfiguration’ Clip: Complicated Teens and Vampires Collide in Atmospheric Thriller — Watch

The film is a modern take on vampire lore and the troubles of being a teenager.

Being a teenager is hard. That’s sort of the root of Michael O’Shea’s debut feature “The Transfiguration,” kind of. Oh, also vampires.

Set in New York, Milo is a troubled teen who hides behind his fascination with vampire lore. When he forms a bond with the equally alienated Sophie, fantasy and reality begin to overlap in a dark way. The result is a chilling portrait of violence, and a whole lot of blood.

The film, which stars Eric Ruffin and Chloe Levine, played recently at SXSW 2017 and was an official selection at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it — and its compelling director and breakout young stars — took the festival by storm.

“The Transfiguration” opens theatrically on April 7. Check out our exclusive clip below.

