‘The True American’: Pablo Larraín to Direct Tom Hardy in Post-9/11 Drama for Annapurna

The film is based on Anand Giridharadas’ 2014 nonfiction book.

A few months after releasing both “Jackie” and “Neruda” in theaters, Pablo Larraín has lined up his next project: Deadline reports that the Chilean filmmaker is set to direct Tom Hardy in “The True American” for Annapurna.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set in Texas in the days following the September 11 attacks, ‘The True American’ tells the story of Rais Bhuiyan, a Muslim immigrant and Bangladesh Air Force veteran who narrowly survived a killing spree that took the lives of two other immigrants. Employed at a Dallas-area convenience store as he established himself in America, Bhuiyan worked to have his attacker, self-styled ‘Arab slayer’ Mark Stroman, spared from execution.”

An adaptation of Anand Giridharadas’ 2014 book “The True American: Murder and Mercy in Texas,” the film has yet to set a production date. Annapurna’s recent releases include “Everybody Wants Some!!,” “Wiener-Dog” and “20th Century Women.”

