‘The X-Files: Cold Cases’ Trailer: Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny Are Back and Sound Better Than Ever

Mulder and Scully will be featured in an Audible Original production this July.

The truth is still out there, even if it means diving into the past to find it.

Audible Studios will release “The X-Files: Cold Cases,” an Audible Original production that will star the voice talents of Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny and a full cast, the studio announced Monday. Besides Agents Scully and Mulder, fans will also get to revisit old friends Walter Skinner (Mitch PIleggi), the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis), and the Lone Gunmen Melvin Frohike, Richard “Ringo” Langly and John Fitzgerald Byers (Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund and Bruce Harwood).

READ MORE: Character Departures on TV: The Saddest Goodbyes From Our Favorite Shows

“The X-Files: Cold Cases” is set between the events of the theatrical release “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” and 2016 limited series revival. In the audiobook, an FBI headquarters database breach allows an unknown party to access The X-Files’ cold cases. This means that a lot of old friends — and foes — are now coming out of the woodwork, necessitating that Agents Mulder and Scully come out of anonymity to handle them. The adventure will center on a growing conspiracy that involves their secret department, the U.S. government and forces not of this world.

Watch the trailer for the production below:

The audio format will further highlight the chemistry between Mulder and Scully against the backdrop of a unique soundscape of “liquefying aliens, hissing creatures, and humming spacecraft,” according to the press release. Consider this an X-Files for audiophiles.

Series creator Chris Carter provided creative direction for the production, which is based upon the graphic novels by Joe Harris and adapted for the audio format by Dirk Maggs.

“The X-Files: Cold Cases” will be released exclusively on Audible on July 18. Pre-order is available at www.audible.com/xfiles.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.