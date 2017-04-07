’The Young Pope’ Exclusive Making Of Clip: Jude Law Gives Insight on Playing Pope Pius XIII — Watch

“The Young Pope” will be available for digital download on April 10.

If you haven’t watched “The Young Pope” yet, all signs point to an imminent blessed event.

HBO’s acclaimed series will be available for digital download from HBO Home Entertainment on April 10, so now you can stop trying to use your friend’s HBO Go login. Not only is this the more convenient (and legal) way to watch “The Young Pope,” but it’s also months ahead of the series’ release on Blu-Ray and DVD on June 6.

READ MORE: ‘The Young Pope’: Paolo Sorrentino on Lenny’s Fate and Hopeful Plans for a Second Season

In the series, Jude Law plays Lenny Belardo, the newest and youngest pope who’s been elected in a long, long time. The new Pope Pius XIII isn’t just young; he’s also American, supremely good looking, likes to smoke and drinks Cherry Coke Zero. In contrast to his rather hip exterior, however, are his policies that seem outdated, strict and conservative. As the pope starts to make new policies that are creating controversy in the Church, his mentors Sister Mary (Diane Keaton), Cardinal Michael Spencer (James Cromwell) and friend Cardinal Andrew Dussolier (Scott Shepherd) try to guide him.

“The Young Pope” digital download includes all 10 episodes of the limited series and three special features, including an exclusive new “The Making of the ‘The Young Pope’” featurette.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the “Making Of” below, the cast and crew discuss some of the issues that Lenny faces and what it takes to bring the pope to life.

“What we have in mind when we think about [the] Vatican and papacy is not about modernity and youth,” said co-star Ludivine Sagnier. “And the arrival of Lenny is quite a revolution in this old institution.”

The clip below also includes commentary by Jude Law, Diane Keaton and executive producer Lorenzo Mieli. Watch it below.

Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino created a masterpiece full of gorgeous scenery, religious exploration, surreal moments, hilarious gags and heartbreaking contemplation. While Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, Sorrentino has already written scripts for a second installment.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.