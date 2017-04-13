‘The Young Pope’ Season 2 Seems Unlikely Anytime Soon, As Paolo Sorrentino Sets New Film

That’s fine since Jude Law is off practicing magic anyway.

“The Young Pope” will just have to wait his turn.

The HBO series starring Jude Law as the first-ever American pontiff finished its critically acclaimed first season in February, and fans are eagerly awaiting word (or is it black smoke?) on a second season. But all that will have to hold for the time being, since the show’s creator Paolo Sorrentino is already busy on his next project.

READ MORE: ‘The Young Pope’: Paolo Sorrentino on Lenny’s Fate and Hopeful Plans for a Second Season

According to Variety, Sorrentino is finishing a screenplay for his film about Italian media tycoon-turned-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, with “The Great Beauty” actor Toni Servillo cast in the lead.

The working title for the Italian-language film is “Loro,” which translates to “Them.” Production should begin this summer.

In February, Sorrentino said that he had already completed the scripts for Season 2 of “The Young Pope.” Co-producers Sky, HBO and Canal Plus have yet to sign on.

The timing might be fine, as Jude Law will be keeping busy practicing magic. The Oscar-nominated actor was recently cast as a younger version of Albus Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” sequel.

