‘Thelma’ Exclusive First Look: Joachim Trier Goes Supernatural in Lesbian Love Story — Watch

The newest feature from the lauded Norwegian auteur shows off a decidedly new side to his talents.

Love is a weird enough thing on its own, but things can get especially strange if you find out you have supernatural powers because of said emotion. That’t the plot of Joachim Trier’s upcoming thriller, “Thelma.”

In the film, a young Norwegian student moves to Oslo and falls in love with a beautiful classmate. At the same time, she begins to notice her own mystifying and inexplicable connection to the supernatural. It’s a decidedly different direction for the filmmaker behind such indie favorites as “Reprise” and “Oslo, August 31st,” one who is best known for his beautifully humanistic films.

And yet Trier has always valued emotion and personal experience, putting feeling at the forefront of all his features, so why not twist that into something new for his fourth feature? If our exclusive first look is to be believed, the final product promises to trade in emotion just as much as it does out and out fear.

Elli Harboe stars in the film as the eponymous Thelma, with Okay Kaya, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, and Henrik Rafaelsen filling out the rest of the main cast.

The film currently has no scheduled U.S. release date. Check out our exclusive, and pretty freaky, teaser below.

