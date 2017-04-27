‘There’s… Johnny!’ Exclusive Teaser: Tony Danza Stars In This 1970’s Riff On ‘The Larry Sanders Show’ — Watch

Seeso attracts its biggest names to date in this Paul Reiser-penned period comedy about backstage mayhem at "The Johnny Carson Show," circa 1972.

Here’s… the first trailer for Seeso’s new Johnny Carson show!

Feast your eyes on the colors of the 1970’s, also known as “the decade that taste forgot”: The putrid chartreuse of a shag carpet, blinding mustard swivel chairs, busy cutouts on a wood paneled desk. Set to the hum of a snappy tune evoking earlier days, this trailer drums up enough excitement without actually showing anyone’s face — though the talent on board boasts Seeso’s biggest names to date.

READ MORE: Tribeca 2017: 9 Breakout Talents From This Year’s Festival

Created by Paul Reiser and his “Mad About You” producer David Steven Simon, “There’s… Johnny” follows 19-year-old Nebraskan Andy Klavin (Ian Nelson) as he stumbles his way into a gig as a gofer at Carson’s “The Tonight Show” in 1972. Billed as a “fictional comedic trip back in time,” it sounds like a period riff on “The Larry Sanders Show.” Most comedy fans will tell you that’s not a bad place to find inspiration.

— Tony Danza (@TonyDanza) March 29, 2017

Seeso, NBC’s comedy streaming platform, in addition to owning every season of “Saturday Night Live,” has gained fans for original hits like “Take My Wife,” and “Harmonquest,” which were anchored by favorites of the comedy world and bolstered by strong niche followings. “There’s… Johnny!” proves Seeso’s ability to land bigger names, such as Reiser, Tony Danza and executive producer David Gordon Green. The series also stars Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”).

READ MORE: ‘Take My Wife’ Review: Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher Finally Put Seeso On The Map

“There’s… Johnny!” premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival tonight, with a Seeso premiere on August 24th. Check out the first trailer, and get ready!

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.