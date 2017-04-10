‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Fights the Hulk in Taika Waititi’s Sequel — Watch

The sequel to 2013's "Thor: The Dark World" opens in theaters November 3.

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for its upcoming superhero film “Thor: Ragnarok.” The sequel to 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” is helmed by “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” director Taika Waititi.

READ MORE: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Photos: Chris Hemsworth Rocks a New Haircut With Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldbum and Tessa Thompson

The third installment of the Thor franchise finds the god Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fighting to save his people from the evil Hela (Cate Blanchett) and having to battle the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a gladiator match.

The film stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander as Siff, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster. Tom Hiddleston returns in the role of Loki, Idris Elba reprises his role of Heimdall and Anthony Hopkins is Odin. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will make his first appearance since last year’s blockbuster. The cast also includes Karl Urban (Skurge) and Sam Neill.

READ MORE: ‘Team Thor’: Newest Short Unveils Hilarious Update About Thor’s Life on Earth — Watch

“Thor: Ragnarok” will open in theaters November 3. Check out the new trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.