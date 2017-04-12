‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’: Martin McDonagh’s Latest Lands Awards-Friendly Release Date

Martin McDonagh's follow-up to "Seven Psychopaths" hits theaters on October 13.

Fox Searchlight has set an awards-friendly release date for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh’s follow-up to “Seven Psychopaths” starring Frances McDormand. The playwright-turned-filmmaker made his cinematic debut with “In Bruges,” which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. His latest is due in theaters on October 13, leaving plenty of time for the studio to make pushes for McDonagh and McDormand.

Here’s the synopsis: “‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (‘In Bruges’). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), the town’s revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is only exacerbated.”

Abbie Cornish, Lucas Hedges, Caleb Landry Jones, John Hawkes and Peter Dinklage co-star in “Three Billboards.” Fox Searchlight’s other upcoming releases include “Patti Cake$,” “Battle of the Sexes” and “The Shape of Water.”

