Tilda Swinton’s Surreal ‘Okja’ Video: Watch Her Character Describe Pig Nightmares

Lucy Mirando explains why her company's swine don't dream of slaughterhouses in this jarring clip from Netflix.

Before Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” heads to Cannes, Netflix dropped a bizarre video featuring Tilda Swinton’s character Lucy Mirando talking all about pigs. The clip, released by the distributor on April 27, shows Lucy, the CEO of the Mirando Corporation, describing why her genetically altered animals are far superior to competitors’ swine. Suffice it to say that the sterile promotional video parody includes some jarring glimpses of darkness, showing there’s more to Mirando than what meets the eye.

“Okja” is about a kind monster who is pursued by the Mirando Corporation for research, or likely something more nefarious, and a girl who works to protect her beastly buddy. The cast also includes Ahn Seo-hyun, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, and Lily Collins, and is Joon-ho’s first film since “Snowpiercer.”

After debuting at Cannes in May in main competition, Netflix is set to release the film on June 28. This will be one of two Netflix films at Cannes in 2017, with Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories” also in competition.

Watch the video below:

