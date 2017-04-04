Tobey Maguire to Make Directorial Debut With ‘Blood on Snow’

The film is based on Jo Nesbo's novel of the same name.

Not to be outdone by all the recent “Spider-Man: Homecoming” news, Tobey Maguire is set to make his directorial debut with a literary adaptation. Deadline reports that the former web-slinger will helm the silver-screen version of Jo Nesbo’s novella “Blood on Snow,” to which Maguire’s production company Material has acquired the rights alongside Lawrence Grey’s Grey Matter Productions.

Nesbo will adapt the book himself. “Blood on Snow” tells of Olav, a fixer working for a powerful crime syndicate in Oslo; he’s eventually tasked with killing the wife of his boss, naturally leading to what in the real world would be considered an unlikely romance. Nesbo also wrote “The Snowman,” an adaptation of which is due in theaters this October. Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer and J.K. Simmons star in that one.

Maguire most recently lent his (voice) talents to “The Boss Baby,” which made nearly $50 million in box-office returns this weekend.

