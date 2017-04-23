‘Tokyo Vampire Hotel’: Sion Sono Creating Original Series for Amazon

The "Love Exposure" and "Tokyo Tribe" director is headed to the small screen.

Sion Sono has inked a prime deal. The provocative Japanese auteur responsible for such controversial, must-see films as “Love Exposure” and “Tokyo Tribe” is creating the original series “Tokyo Vampire Hotel” for Amazon. The show will consist of nine episodes, all of which will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Japan beginning June 19.

Telling the tried-and-true story of humanity fighting for its very survival against the mythical bloodsuckers, the series stars Kaho, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Ami Tomite, Yumi Adachi and Megumi Kagurazaka, who happens to be Sono’s wife. Jun Tsugita and Manabu Ikarimoto penned the screenplay; Tomohiro Kubo have Daisuke Matsuo have written and directed two episodes.

“Our focus is to work with the content creators to be innovative and deliver a content experience only available on Amazon,” said James Farrell, who serves as Amazon Prime Video’s head of Asia Pacific content. “Right from the first episode customers will see something they haven’t seen before that’s awesome and different. With his unique voice and baroque style, Sono puts his mark on any genre.”

Sono chimed in with a statement of his own: “I had wanted to make an original vampire movie for a long time,” he said. “I approached it as if making a movie. I am proud to say we’ve produced something that has never been done before either as TV drama or feature film.”

