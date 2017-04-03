Tom Hardy Wants You to Buy Cell Phones (and He Looks Very Good Doing It) — Watch

Sky Mobile puts Tom Hardy's good looks front and center.

As “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” have taught us, Tom Hardy isn’t necessarily the easiest guy to understand. So while you might think Hardy wouldn’t be the ideal choice to be a commercial spokesperson, he actually turns in his most audible work to date in a new series of Sky Mobile commercials. If the British telecommunication company is hoping Hardy’s handsome looks will inspire people to buy a cell phone or two, consider their mission accomplished. We’d buy a dozen if were in the U.K.

Hardy recently wrapped the debut season of “Taboo” on FX, which will be back for Season 2 most likely in 2018. News recently broke he’d be leading the upcoming Navy SEAL war drama “War Party,” directed by “Killing Them Softly” filmmaker Andrew Dominik.

If you’re needing a little Tom Hardy in your life today (and, let’s face it, who isn’t?), give the pair of commercials a go in the videos below (via The Playlist).

