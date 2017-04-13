‘Tommy’s Honour’ Exclusive Clip: Birth of Modern Golf Makes for One Riveting Movie Drama — Watch

The golf biopic opens in theaters this Friday, April 14.

After premiering at the 2016 Edinburgh International Film Festival, golf biopic “Tommy’s Honour” is ready for its theatrical release this Friday, April 14. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

Based on Kevin Cook’s 2007 novel of the same name, “Tommy’s Honour” tells the real-life tale of “Old” Tom Morris (played by Peter Mullan) and “Young” Tommy Morris (played by Jack Lowden), the father-son team regarded as “the real-life founders of the modern game of golf.” As their fame rose during the 1860s-70s, their relationship deteriorated. Tommy’s talent and fame grew to outshine his father’s accomplishments in the sport.

Actor-turned-director Jason Connery (“The Devil’s Tomb,” “Philly Kid”) helms the film from a screenplay by newcomers Pamela Marin and Kevin Cook. The caste of “Tommy’s Honour” also includes Ophelia Lovibond (“No Strings Attached,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Sam Neill (“Jurassic Park,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”).

Keith Bank of KB Partners is producing along with Bob Last of Holdings Ecosse, Jim Kreutzer of Wind Chill Media Group and Tim Moore of Top Dawg Productions. Tony award-winner Kenneth Whitney serves as executive producer with Keith Bank.

