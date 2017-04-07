‘Tomorrow’ Clip: Mélanie Laurent’s Climate Change Documentary Poses Solutions for a Safer Earth — Watch

The French actress and filmmaker teams up with activist Cyril Dion for this environmentally conscious film.

In an incredibly well-timed move, actress and filmmaker Mélanie Laurent and activist Cyril Dion have made an environmentally-themed documentary. Can’t imagine why anyone would be talking about this subject right now.

Instead of focusing on scare tactics and worst case scenarios, Laurent and Dion have chosen to use their “Tomorrow” to highlight people actively working to make the planet a better place, presenting concrete solutions communities have implemented across the globe.

To coincide with Earth Day and the publication of Dion’s companion book of the same title, “Tomorrow” will be released on April 21 in New York and Los Angeles, with more cities to follow.

