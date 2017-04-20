‘Bowling for Columbine’ at Tribeca 2017: Watch the Live Stream for the Retrospective Here

Watch the conversation's live-stream at 9 p.m. EST.

It’s been 18 years since the devastating mass shooting at Columbine High School, and 15 years since Michael Moore released his landmark Academy Award–winning documentary “Bowling for Columbine.” Since the release of the film in 2002, Moore’s exploration of Americans’ obsession with guns and the culture of fear that surrounds the country has become increasingly relevant, and this year’s Tribeca Film Festival will examine the timeliness of the documentary.

In commemoration of the film and the tragedy that inspired it, the Tribeca Film Festival will have a special screening of “Bowling for Columbine,” followed by a discussion with Moore.

Moore will hold the retrospective talk along with fellow legendary documentarian D.A. Pennebaker — an Oscar winner himself after receiving the first Lifetime Achievement Award for a documentary filmmaker in 2013.

Moore and Pennebaker will discuss the timeliness of the film today as mass shootings have unfortunately become a common occurrence since Columbine with seemingly no end in sight.

For those who cannot make it to the Tribeca Film Festival, a Facebook live-stream of the conversation will be available. With so much political upheaval in America, viewers can expect an interesting and in depth conversation from Moore, who has been an outspoken critic of the current administration.

The conversation will go live at 9 p.m. EST. Check out the live-stream below once it starts.

