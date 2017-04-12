‘The Eyeslicer’ Trailer: Get Ready to Have Your Mind Fried by Crazy Tribeca-Selected Series – Watch

The second episode of this amalgamation of shorts, with directors including David Lowery and Amy Seimetz, are premiering this year in the Tribeca Film Festival TV Section.

The Tribeca Film Festival is bringing filmmakers to the small screen with “The Eyeslicer,”a variety show of sorts featuring short films collected and commission from today’s diverse new generation of filmmakers.

This collection of works from the up-and-coming auteurs, include a variety filmmakers known for their creative work on film and TV, including the inventive David Lowery, director of “Pete’s Dragon” and critical favorite “A Ghost Story” and actress/director Amy Seimetz, creator of the Starz anthology series, “The Girlfriend Experience” (who is also set to appear in the upcoming “Alien: Covenant”).

The series features up to 55 shorts from filmmakers at all stages in their careers, categorized into 10 hour-long episodes. “The Eyeslicer” is created by Dan Schoenbrun and Vanessa McDonnell (“collective:unconcious”), who ran a successful Kickstarter for the project last year. Both veterans of the independent film scene, the community is not unfamiliar to them.

With a goal to bring film in all its weirdest forms under one roof, Schoenbrun and McDonnell maintained in a statement that “’The Eyeslicer’ is a ten-hour, ten-episode love letter to this community, and our first step towards building a sustainable home on the small screen for them.” At a time when smaller films get pushed to wayside, “The Eyeslicer” is one small attempt at pushing this kind of under-appreciated work forward.

The second episode of “The Eyeslicer,” titled “Episode 2: Facial Reconstruction,” features shorts by Jillian Mayer, Lauren Wolkstein, Shaka King, Erin Vassilopoulos, Ornana, Yen Tan, and Leah Shore. It premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival April 28 at 9:00 p.m., accompanied with a panel discussion. Check out the teaser below.

