The revival of David Lynch's cult classic premieres May 21.

The return of “Twin Peaks” is exactly one month away. To mark the occasion, Showtime has released a teaser that sums up the first two seasons of David Lynch’s cult classic in less than three minutes. The complete first two seasons and the prequel film, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” are also available right now on Showtime.

Created by Lynch and Mark Frost, the original 1990-1991 series followed an FBI agent investigating the murder of a young woman in the town of Twin Peaks. The team behind the highly-anticipated revival has kept tight-lipped on what will happen now in the beloved town. Last month, the first images of the cast reunion were released. The photos revealed Kyle MacLachlan in his impeccable dark suit as Agent Cooper, Lynch in character as Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole, Peggy Lipton in her old blue waitress uniform as Norma Jennings, David Duchovny in full drag as Denise Bryson and Kimmy Robertson in a wacky sweater as Lucy, the Sheriff’s Department’s lovably quirky receptionist.

The 18-part limited series will have a two-part premiere on Sunday, May 21st, at 9pm ET/PT, on Showtime. Watch the teaser below.

The past leads up to this moment. What you need to know about the #TwinPeaks story so far… pic.twitter.com/YmMaPKlxVE — Twin Peaks (@SHO_TwinPeaks) April 21, 2017

